Here's the reason why Lita helped Becky Lynch to close out WWE RAW

Fans were shocked to see Lita come out and save Becky Lynch during the main event of WWE RAW. During the main event, the latter took on Bayley in a Steel Cage Match, but Dakota Kai and IYO SKY unsurprisingly interfered to help The Role Model win the bout.

The Man hinted that she had a secret weapon during an interview earlier in the night, and that surprise turned out to be the WWE Hall of Famer.

Lita's appearance on WWE RAW was a surprise, but there is undoubtedly a logical reason why she helped Big Time Becks. The stable has made enemies out of everybody they've encountered, including legends.

Damage CTRL has run roughshod over World Wrestling Entertainment, disrespecting the stars of today and the stars of yesterday along the way. They notably disrespected Trish Stratus last year. Trish is Lita's best friend, which likely contributed to the animosity between herself and the group.

Since Lita and Becky Lynch had a memorable encounter at Elimination Chamber a year ago, some fans may be surprised to see the two united. Just as Trish and Lita earned each other's respect and forged a bond through their battles in the company, the same could be said for Becky Lynch & Lita.

Damage CTRL has a long history with Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have made Becky's life hell since the trio officially formed at SummerSlam. The stars injured Lynch on WWE RAW following the big show and have regularly battled with The Man since she recovered and returned from her separated shoulder.

Becky and Damage CTRL have waged war at Survivor Series WarGames, the Royal Rumble, and WWE RAW. It isn't yet clear if their struggle for supremacy is over following the Steel Cage Match, but given Damage CTRL's past, they'll likely re-group and return for revenge sooner rather than later.

The only question is whether Lita will still be around to help Lynch out when the time comes.

