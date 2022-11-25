Brock Lesnar offered help to former WWE Champion CM Punk when the latter kicked off his MMA journey.

CM Punk quit WWE in early 2014 and didn't wrestle inside the squared circle for seven long years. During his hiatus, Punk tried his hand at MMA and competed in two fights in the UFC. Unfortunately, he lost one match while the other was a "No Contest", and that was it for him in MMA.

In early 2020, Punk shared his honest thoughts on The Beast Incarnate while speaking with ESPN. Punk revealed that Lesnar contacted him when he began his MMA journey and offered him help. Check out his full comments below:

"I don't want to ruin his image. I think he's a f---in' sweetheart. This is a guy, when I got into MMA and I left wrestling, he was texting me, "Hey, if you need any help." I'm always kind of a standoffish guy. It's hard to open up and trust people in the pro wrestling world. But he was never anything but a real sweetheart. It was a pleasure to work with him. He's just a great guy, I think."

Punk also opened up about his classic SummerSlam 2013 encounter with Brock Lesnar that made it to the top of many fans' "match of the year" list.

"It was fun. That match is everything that I loved about pro wrestling. Just two guys coming together and being like, "F---, let's just do whatever we want and have fun." [H/T ESPN]

Brock Lesnar did incredibly well during his UFC run

Brock Lesnar had become a mainstream star by the time he made his big return to WWE in 2012. His mainstream popularity came courtesy of his successful run in the UFC in 2008-11.

Brock Lesnar competed in a total of nine matches during his UFC stint and ended up winning five. He suffered three losses, while one ended in a "No Contest." Lesnar won the UFC Heavyweight title on one occasion as well. It was a sweet gesture on Lesnar's part to offer help to his former fellow WWE Superstar.

Did you keep up with CM Punk's MMA run? What do you think went wrong? Sound off your thoughts in the comment section below.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes