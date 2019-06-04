3 Hilarious botches you missed this week on Raw (June 5th, 2019)

Ricochet and Cesaro delivered one of the biggest botches of the night on Raw

Monday Night Raw this week was one that had all of the build-up to be exceptional, but once again failed to deliver where it needed to. Brock Lesnar was ready to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, The Undertaker made an apperance to hype up his match with Goldberg which takes place Friday night at Super ShowDown, and WWE's Wild Card rule was in full effect as a number of SmackDown Live stars once again made their way over to Raw.

WWE's shows in Saudi Arabia have gained themselves quite the reputation over the past year for having more botches than any other pay-per-view event and it appears that the superstars on Monday Night Raw were preparing themselves for the show by dropping a number of botches into this week's show as well.

#3 Lacey Evans can't do a simple leg sweep

Lacey Evans was part of another embarrassing botch on Raw

Charlotte Flair made her way over to Monday Night Raw this week as part of the Wild Card Rule, which allowed her to go one-on-one with Lacey Evans following their altercation last week on SmackDown Live.

Evans and Charlotte had an interesting encounter that was shockingly full of botches as the two high-level athletes attempted to one-up each other throughout. One of the biggest botches of the night saw Evans attempt to leg sweep Charlotte from the outside of the ring, but she completely missed, so much so that Flair was forced to bump off absolutely nothing.

Evans has become a consistent feature when it comes to in-ring botches throughout her career on Monday Night Raw, which is why it's such a shock that WWE still continue to push her at the main event level.

