NJPW News: Hiromu Takahashi rumoured to have suffered Broken Neck at the G1 Special

A great title defence, but his title reign may get cut short.

What's the Story?

The IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship match stole the show at G1 in San Francisco, but there may be some bad news stemming from this match.

Hiromu Takahashi was rumoured to have suffered a neck injury following his match with Dragon Lee on Saturday.

In Case You Didn't Know

Takahashi and Lee have been one of the defining rivalries in New Japan Pro Wrestling's Junior Heavyweight Division.

Their matches have become well-known for their insane counters and fast-paced action as both men have continued to battle of the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.

The Heart of the Matter

Per Wrestling Observer Radio, Takahashi suffered a neck injury in his match with Lee for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight match.

The match was as insane as you expect given the combatants, but one move towards the end of the match would cause Takahashi his neck issue.

Lee hit Takahashi with the Dragon Driver, but Takahashi landed directly on his head instead of on his shoulders.

Takahashi managed to finish the match, but Twitter was filled with people wondering how Takahashi managed to survive the match taking such a devastating bump.

Despite finishing his match with Lee and walking to the back, Takahashi reportedly collapsed backstage and had to be taken to the hospital.

What's Next?

There has been no official medical report confirming Takahashi's neck injury, but more information will come out following whatever examinations Takahashi undergoes.

Takahashi was probably expected to wrestle on the final G1 Climax 28 show, but his injury may keep him out of the ring for a long period of time.

Depending on the severity of Takahashi's neck injury, he might need surgery to repair any damage and may be forced to vacate the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.

Wishing Takahashi a speedy recovery.