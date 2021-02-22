Hiromu Takahashi out for six months due to injury

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed the injury of Hiromu Takahashi and has released a timeline for it. The promotion kick-started the recent Road to Castle Attack show by announcing the reigning IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion will be out for six months.

Additionally, NJPW also confirmed that Hiromu Takahashi did suffer a left pectoral injury and won't be able to compete for the next few months. Fresh off his big win from the Wrestle Kingdom 15 event and at the recent New Beginning show, The Ticking Timebomb could be forced to vacate his title.

BREAKING: After medical assessment, Hiromu Takahashi's left pectoral injury will leave him out of action for an estimated six months. More information will follow.



NJPW is yet to announce the decision that company officials will make regarding the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship. However, given the fact that Hiromu Takahashi won't be able to defend his title at least till August, it is likely that Takahashi will be forced to vacate the title.

This will be the second time Hiromu will be forced to give up on the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship. On the first occasion, Takahashi vacated the title after suffering a neck injury he suffered in a match against Dragon Lee. Takahashi was out for a total of 9-12 months but immediately re-entered the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title picture upon his return.

What could be in store for Hiromu Takahashi upon his return from injury?

Hiromu Takahashi is now expected to return this summer. Still recognized as the current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, The Ticking Timebomb was expected to put his title on the line against El Phantasmo at the Castle Attack event.

Hiromu, along with his Los Ingobernables de Japon stablemate Bushi, was also scheduled to challenge for the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championships. The LIJ duo was set for a title collision with Bullet Club's El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori but the match will be called off.

As for the singles match between ELP and Hiromu, the junior title bout could eventually take place once the latter makes his return. In the meantime, it remains to be seen what decision NJPW takes in regards to the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.