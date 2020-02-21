Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi win the IWGP Tag Team Championships

The new IWGP Tag Team Champions

On the recent New Japan Road show, the dynamic duo of Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi won the IWGP Tag Team Championships by defeating record six-time champions The Guerillas of Destiny in the main event of the evening.

However, the night didn't end on a happy note for the new champions, as they were attacked by The Dangerous Tekkers, who declared themselves as the first challengers for the tag titles.

Ibushi and Tanahashi win the IWGP Tag Team Championships

After suffering high-profile losses at this year's Wrestle Kingdom 14 event, the duo of Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi went on to form a tag team and entered the IWGP Tag Title picture.

With The Guerillas of Destiny winning back the titles from the team of FinnJuice at the New Beginning Tour USA tour, Ibushi and Tanahashi finally earned themselves a shot at the gold and at tonight's New Japan Road show, the newly formed duo won the titles in their first attempt.

As for GoD, the loss ended their sixth reign as IWGP Tag Team Champions on a short note and the Bullet Club duo also failed to register a successful title defense in their latest reign as tag champs.

What's next for The Golden Aces?

Shortly after their title win, the team of Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi were attacked by the duo of Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi, who pretty much made it clear that they want the first shot at the new tag team champions.