Hispanic Heritage celebration, Bray Wyatt & Terry Funk Tributes on past SmackDown - 5 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

The rate of new WWE Network and Peacock programming has been at a slight uptick as of late. Between monthly classic content dumps, Premium Live Events, and recent compilations & specials, fans have a lot to enjoy.

The week itself, however, was fairly standard. Monday featured an episode of RAW Talk that highlighted Jey Uso declining The Judgment Day's invitation to join their crew. Then NXT was added on Tuesday from the week prior, which saw Becky Lynch win the NXT Women's Championship.

Two uploads were added to the archives on Wednesday. One video was an episode of RAW from August, while the other was a new edition of The Bump. Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Carmelo Hayes, and others appeared on the show. Lastly, This Week In WWE was added on-demand on Thursday.

This weekend will see five full-length shows added to the archives that are completely new to both streaming platforms. This includes programs that aired elsewhere finally premiering on these subscription services and totally fresh content. What will be added on-demand?

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown is back again

The SmackDown LowDown will be back with a new episode this weekend. The show, which breaks down the action from SmackDown the prior night, will be available on-demand on Saturday, September 23.

The series is typically available at around noon, with the only exception usually being when WWE has an international Premium Live Event that same day. In those rare instances, Matt Camp and Megan Morant, the show's hosts, typically don't film an episode.

Last week's interview portion of the show can be seen in the video above. SmackDown's backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley first spoke with Asuka ahead of her upcoming title bout. Next up, Cathy interviewed Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. Lastly, she interviewed AJ Styles.

#4. Main Event & #3. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will become available

Two shows that recently aired elsewhere will arrive on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. Programs that air on USA Network and FOX typically have a 30-day window before they can be added to these platforms. Meanwhile, NXT Level Up and Main Event have a shorter window of about two weeks.

WWE Main Event from August 31, 2023, will be available on Saturday, September 23. The opening bout of the show saw JD McDonagh go one-on-one with Akira Tozawa. The night's main event saw Chelsea Green battle Katana Chance.

Friday Night SmackDown from August 25, 2023, will be available on-demand on Sunday, September 24th. This show was a tribute edition of SmackDown that honored the lives and legacies of Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt, two legends who passed away in the days leading up to the event.

#2. The Best Of WWE will return

The Best Of WWE will be back with a new episode. For those unaware, the series is a compilation show that is typically hosted by Matt Camp. Episode length varies, but they're often several hours honing in on one particular subject.

This edition is The Best Of WWE: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Part 2. Naturally, this compilation will highlight some of the best and most popular Hispanic superstars in the company's history, likely including the legendary Rey Mysterio.

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Part 2 will be added to the archives later today on Friday, September 22nd. It will likely be available on-demand at around 10 AM EST, although no official time is listed.

#1. NXT Level Up will air

Axiom vs. Charlie Dempsey

WWE NXT Level Up will stream this weekend. The show will be available on both WWE Network and Peacock at 10 PM EST immediately following SmackDown on FOX on Friday, September 22nd. As a reminder, it will not be available immediately afterward on-demand for Peacock subscribers due to an ongoing deal with Hulu.

Three matches have been announced for the show this week. Axiom and Charlie Dempsey will clash as the final match in the Global Heritage Invitational Tournament. While neither man can move forward, both hope to gain momentum coming out of the bout.

Additionally, NXT Level Up favorite Ivy Nile will clash with Izzi Dame. Lastly, Luca Crusifino will go one-on-one with Ikemen Jiro. This is seemingly Jiro's final match with the company, as he was reportedly part of the numerous cuts made by the promotion.