Historic champion set to lose WWE title on SmackDown after WrestleMania? Chances analyzed

The upcoming episode of SmackDown is set to feature the aftermath of a wild WrestleMania 41 weekend. WWE delivered a spectacular edition of RAW this week, including big shockers and surprises. The same tradition could be followed on the blue brand as well, where the Triple H-led creative could cause a shocking title change in an impromptu match.

Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green might drop her coveted title on SmackDown after WrestleMania. Despite being a historic inaugural champion, she missed out on The Showcase of the Immortals. Well, it looks like Triple H might be saving her title defense for this week's show. If it happens, WWE could present Green's title loss as a potential shocker on the show.

During the program, The Hot Mess could confront SmackDown GM Nick Aldis with her complaints about not being featured on the 'Mania card. As a result, Aldis could announce that the 34-year-old would defend her title on SmackDown against a potential return or an NXT call-up. If that happens, WWE will have a great opportunity to cause a shocking title change.

Although Chelsea Green has been a champion for over 100 days, her title reign has arguably been underwhelming. While the Women's United States Championship was a huge milestone for the women's division, The Hot Mess has fallen short in doing anything substantial with the title. As a result, WWE might take the belt off her soon to give it to a legend or help elevate an upstart.

While it is an intriguing possibility, it is a mere speculation at the moment. It remains to be seen how things shape up for Chelsea Green from here on.

Chelsea Green to go after the Women's Tag Team Title after losing her championship on SmackDown?

Chelsea Green is an incredible entertainer, and fans love to see her on television. WWE could capitalize on her popularity even after taking away the Women's United States Championship. The company could position Green in the Women's Tag Team Championship chase this summer.

The Hot Mess is already a part of her faction, The Green Regime, with Alba Fyre and Piper Niven. She could team up with any one of them to chase the Women's Tag Team Championship after she loses her gold. This way, WWE could keep her relevant despite taking away the Women's United States Title from her.

Besides, fans loved Green's last title reign as the tag team champion with Piper Niven. Therefore, the creative might consider recreating that magic once again in 2025 with another memorable title run. The Hot Mess' involvement could revitalize the lackluster booking of the current SmackDown women's tag division.

However, it all depends on what WWE's creative head, Triple H, has in store. Will Chelsea Green lose her coveted title soon or continue to hold on to it? Only time will tell.

