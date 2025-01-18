Historic WWE champion to go on a long hiatus before returning with his iconic gimmick? Exploring potential angle

Ever since Triple H took over WWE's creative, several superstars found their ways to shine. However, a few of them remained in the trenches, unable to turn their fortunes. Among the list is a historic WWE champion who has been struggling to make a mark lately. As a result, the superstar could decide to go on a self-imposed exile before returning with his iconic gimmick.

The first-ever Universal Champion Finn Balor has been enduring a rough patch as his WWE career has been on a downward slope. He has been facing setback after setback lately, succumbing to every monumental opportunity. Moreover, Balor failed to emerge victorious against Damian Priest last week when they collied in a Street Fight on RAW.

This was his second consecutive loss against Priest as he failed to gain an upper hand over his arch-nemesis. The weight of the embarrassing defeat could be too overwhelming for The Judgment Day member. As a result, Finn Balor may decide to quit WWE and go on a hiatus to process the emotional fallout of his setbacks.

This hiatus might pave the way for the return of The Demon King, his alter-ego. , The 43-year-old may make a dramatic comeback on The Road to WrestleMania 41 to confront Damian Priest but this time as Demon Balor. Driven by the need for retribution, bringing back his alter-ego might be Balor's final move to settle his conflicts with The Punisher.

The Prince teased the return of his iconic persona following his match with Priest. He posted an Instagram story featuring a picture of the Demon King alongside Taylor Swift's song "Ready For It," which could be a subtle hint that Finn Balor is preparing his fans for the return of the iconic gimmick.

The last time Balor unleashed the Demon King was at WrestleMania 39 where he faced WWE Hall of Famer Edge in a Hell in a Cell Match. It remains to be seen whether he calls out his alter-ego once again.

Finn Balor to face Damian Priest in a final match at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Finn Balor and Damian Priest have been involved in a heated rivalry since SummerSlam last year. While the two stars have competed against each other multiple times, The Prince has always failed to score a victory over The Punisher. However, rumors have been swirling that this could compel Finn to summon his alter-ego.

In a stunning twist, Demon Balor might return to WWE and face Priest at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. This could ultimately mark the final match to cap off their longstanding rivalry. The company could also add a stipulation to this potential clash to make it even more thrilling.

There are speculations that Balor and Priest may step inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 41 to culminate their feud once and for all. If it happens, it would mark the third appearance of The Demon at The Show of Shows, following his previous outings at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 and 39 in 2023.

It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for Finn Balor and Damian Priest leading up to WrestleMania 41. Their rivalry seems far from over.

