Hits and Misses for RAW and SmackDown Live this Month (September 2018)

Top 5 / Top 10
27 Sep 2018

The Shield was the focal point for most of the RAW this month

The things in WWE usually pick up after every "Big-4" pay-per-views, and this time it was no different. WWE headed into September with a brand new Universal Champion, a new Smackdown Women's champion, and a big heel turn from one of the most protected stars in WWE right now.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

There have been some fantastic booking, and also clichéd storylines in WWE this month due to some rare lazy writing. The shows are far from perfect, but it is safe to say that there has been a good improvement from the previous month.

Here is my personal assessment of the events that have transpired this month. 

#1 Hit: Signs of Heel Turn from Ambrose

Could the Lunatic Fringe finally turn heel?

There have been heavy rumors on the Internet of Dean Ambrose turning heel since his return to the WWE, and it was nice to WWE using this to create further drama over this entire Shield and Dogs of War storyline. This act was the much-needed turn that the storyline badly needed to take to make things interesting once again.

It was brilliant by the writers in pointing out the fact that Ambrose is the only Shield-brother not to hold a title currently. This gives a nice impetus to the eventual heel turn that is going to happen in the coming months. 

Will the Lunatic Fringe turn heel in the months to follow or will this be a big swerve from WWE? The intrigue is definitely a best by WWE this month.

