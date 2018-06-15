Hits and Misses from this week's RAW and SmackDown Live (11-17 June 2018)

This week surely kept us on the edge of our seats.

Alan John CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 16:39 IST

This week has surely kept our expectations high for MITB

We are just a few days away from one of the most exciting pay-per-views in WWE, Money In the Bank. Now since it is a co-branded PPV and with two MITB ladder matches with Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown battling it out for the briefcases, it promises to be a thriller.

The aim of the shows this week would have been to clearly to get the fans hooked on to the PPV and the go home episodes of RAW and Smackdown hit the bullseye. Both the shows were excellent when it came to segments, confrontations and matches, so much so that I had to really scratch my head to find out what went wrong this week.

The Seth Rollins-Elias feud, Shinsuke Nakamura's heelish antics were certainly some of the highlights this week. But there was much more to this week.

Still, as a fan, I would have preferred some segments to have been better on both the shows as it would have certainly kept me eagerly waiting for this Sunday.

So let's dive into the hits and misses from this week's RAW and SmackDown Live.

Hit: Rusev vs Samoa Joe

Pancake Power surely reigned supreme this week

Once I saw that this match was being lined up for SmackDown Live, the prospect was so thrilling. Rusev and Samoa Joe are favourites for the WWE Universe and seeing them in the squared ring for the first time would have left any fan drooling.

But it was not just for the match that this enters this week's list. It also includes what transpired after the match. An interference by the Miz cost Joe the match, but then it was all about who gained the momentum going into Sunday. Rusev was clearly climbing to the top, till the Miz had other plans.

A skull crush finale later, the A-Lister seemed like he had surely got the upper hand and the briefcase in hand.

But Pancake Power had the last laugh as the New Day once again trumped the Miz and left us again wondering who will be coming into the mix this Sunday.

Well, guess we will have to just wait till Sunday to find out!