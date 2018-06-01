Hits and Misses from this week's RAW and SmackDown Live (28 May - 3 June 2018)

Some of the Superstars built much-needed steam heading into MITB but some failed to do the same.

Alan John CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2018, 03:36 IST 568 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Some of the Superstars created a strong impact this week

This week's RAW and SmackDown Live come to us from Richmond and Raleigh respectively, and the path towards Money In The Bank has become more clear.

We already know that the WWE championship, both the Women's championship on both the brands will be defended at the pay-per-view, this week add a little more to the mix at the event.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

We had a possible feud being ignited for the Intercontinental title with Seth Rollins being attacked by Elias, a No.1 contenders battle royal for the RAW tag-team titles being announced for next week.

The final participants of the Money in the Bank ladder matches for both the male and female Superstars finalised as well, with a triple threat between Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe and Big Cass on SmackDown Live and the gauntlet match on RAW.

While once again there were some Superstars who created a great impact heading into the PPV others are still left stuck in a rut.

So without further ado, let's have a look at the hits and misses from this week's RAW and SmackDown.#5

#5 Hit: Braun Strowman

The Monster Among Men has been on a roll recently

Ever since qualifying for the Money in the Bank ladder match, Braun Strowman has been on a roll. Not only has he established himself as the odds-on favourite for winning the briefcase, The Monster Among Men has delivered two high-quality matches in the last couple of weeks with fellow MITB competitor Finn Balor.

However this week the match was cut short by Kevin Owens as he handed Balor a DQ win. But that didn't affect Strowman from making a strong statement.

First, with his inhuman strength, Strowman through a ladder on to the ramp at Owens and then made his presence felt in the aftermath of the match between KO and Bobby Roode.

He left both of his competitors lying flat on the mat and rounded off another good week. With his match with The Glorious One confirmed this week, it would be interesting to see if The Monster Among Men can continue his momentum all the way till Money in the Bank.