Hollywood Undead's Johnny 3 Tears On Golf, The Los Angeles Dodgers, & 'New Empire, Vol. 1' [Exclusive]

Since the release of Hollywood Undead’s platinum-certified 2008 debut album Swan Songs, the California-based band's distinctive and infectious music has incited a cult audience of millions of fans. The quintet's 2011 sophomore record American Tragedy hit #4 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, the 2013 full-length Notes From The Underground seized the #2 spot, and in 2018, Hollywood Undead crossed one billion total global streams across their catalog.

WWE fans may know who Hollywood Undead -- comprised of Johnny 3 Tears (vocals, bass guitar), J-Dog (vocals, guitar, bass guitar, keyboards, synthesizer, programming), Charlie Scene (vocals, guitar), Funny Man (vocals), and Danny (vocals, keyboards, guitar, bass) -- is simply because of the 2010 single 'Hear Me Now'. The song not only served as the theme song to the WWE Payback 2013 pay-per-view but also the RAW 1000 episode broadcast on July 23, 2012. WWE also used the song 'Undead' when promoting WrestleMania XXV.

Hollywood Undead will be releasing its much-anticipated sixth full-length studio album, New Empire, Vol. 1, on February 14, 2020, via Dove & Grenade Media/BMG. Produced by Matt Good (Sleeping With Sirens, Asking Alexandria), the record is comprised of nine high-energy tracks that showcase the band embracing a heavier, hard-rock sound with this effort. You may also recognize guest vocals from Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn on 'Upside Down' and Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden on 'Second Chances'.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Hollywood Undead's Johnny 3 Tears both about Empire, Vol. 1 and life outside of music. As a hint, what's transcribed below exclusively for Sportskeeda is sports-centric; audio of the full chat is also embedded below for your listening pleasure. More on Hollywood Undead can be found online at www.hollywoodundead.com.

On life outside of music and whether there are golf fans in Hollywood Undead:

Johnny 3 Tears: (laughs) Yeah, we all have varied interests. I don't play golf, I've tried. I've never played sober, so I don't know if I'm any good at it. I think that's one of the unfortunate things about golf, that most people like me associate it with getting drunk. For the other golfers who take it seriously, I'm that a****le on the course that's probably annoying the s**t out of you. (laughs)

Golf was never my thing, but I play football, baseball's my favorite sport. I grew up right in the shadows of Dodger Stadium. I grew up in Atwater, which is about two miles across the river from the stadium, you can see the lights from my window during night games. I was actually an excessive Dodger fan, still am.