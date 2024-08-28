Home-town hero to cost The Viper his 15th world title win?- 3 potential finishes for Gunther vs. Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin

WWE Bash in Berlin is just a few days away, and the excitement among fans is palpable. One of the marquee matches on the show will feature the World Heavyweight Championship bout between Gunther and Randy Orton.

This match will be a rematch of their previous encounter in the King of the Ring final in Saudi Arabia. On that occasion, the match ended in a rather controversial fashion as the referee counted the three-pin on Randy Orton, despite The Viper's shoulder not being fully down for the count. Gunther emerged victorious and later went on to defeat Damian Priest at SummerSlam to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Here are three potential finishes for the highly anticipated match at Bash in Berlin.

#3. Ludwig Kaiser helps Gunther retain the title

Gunther is one of the most unique heels in professional wrestling, known for backing up his words with dominant in-ring performances. Unlike many others, he doesn't typically rely on outside interference from his stablemates to secure victories. However, WWE Bash in Berlin might present the perfect opportunity for a rare exception.

Given that Ludwig Kaiser is a German native, he would naturally be a hometown hero in Berlin. This could set the stage for him to play a pivotal role in the main event. During the closing stages of the match, Kaiser could interfere, costing Randy Orton the victory and helping Gunther retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

This finish would not only allow Gunther to continue his reign but also give Orton an out, keeping him strong in the eyes of the fans.

#2. Randy Orton becomes 15-time WWE champion

Randy Orton won his first world title twenty years ago this month, and now he heads to Berlin with the opportunity to become a world champion for the 15th time. However, he will be aware that the challenge ahead won't be easy, especially considering how closely fought his previous encounter with Gunther was.

If WWE wants to extend this feud to a third match, Orton needs to win this bout. One way to achieve this without damaging Gunther's credibility is to mirror the controversial finish of their match at King and Queen of the Ring. Such an ending could see Orton claim victory under similar, controversial circumstances, much like what happened in Saudi Arabia when Gunther emerged victorious.

This approach would set up a rubber match at a major premium live event down the line, ensuring the rivalry continues to build. It would also allow Orton to capture his 15th world title, further cementing his legacy before eventually dropping the championship back to Gunther.

#1. Gunther asserts dominance to start his title reign

During a recent episode of RAW, WWE highlighted a remarkable statistic. Gunther has held a championship for mind-blowing seventy-five percent of his time in the company. This dominance is a key factor in The Ring General's imposing presence inside the ring.

Given this, it's unlikely that WWE would have Gunther lose the World Heavyweight Championship in his very first title defense. Gunther himself has acknowledged that the only blemish on his record is that he hasn't defeated Randy Orton cleanly. Therefore, there's a strong possibility that WWE will have Gunther secure a decisive victory over Orton to solidify his reign.

A clean win against someone like Randy Orton would not only further establish Gunther as a major star but also add significant prestige to the World Heavyweight Championship.

