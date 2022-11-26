"Hope your birthday is perfect, Glamazon!"- Former SmackDown Women's Champion sends heartfelt message to WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix on her birthday

WWE Superstar Natalya sent out a heartfelt message to Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix on her birthday.

Phoenix was last seen at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event earlier this year when she came out to safeguard her husband Edge during his 'I Quit' match against Finn Balor. Following the Rated-R Superstar's loss, Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley attacked Phoenix with a steel chair before leaving the ring.

Taking to social media, Nattie posted a few pictures of herself alongside the Hall of Famer as she praised the latter for being a great friend.

She also added how the Hall of Famer inspires everyone around her with her strength and resilience:

"Happy birthday @thebethphoenix! Thank you for being such a wonderful friend to me. I’m always inspired by your strength and resilience. But mostly by your kindness. Everyone around you looks up to you, especially me! Hope your birthday is perfect, Glamazon!♥️"

Check out Natalya's Instagram post below:

Natalya recently wished WWE Hall of Famers Nikki Bella and Brie Bella on their birthday

SmackDown superstar Natalya also wished WWE Hall of Famers Nikki Bella and Brie Bella on their birthday, which was on October 31.

Taking to her social media, Nattie uploaded pictures of herself with the Bella Twins as she recalled her time with them in WWE.

Nattie also praised Nikki and Brie for being strong, fearless, and focused throughout their careers as well as in life.

"Happy birthday @thebriebella and @thenikkibella! So many fun memories together. Like starting out the same month in @wwe (the first pic!) I remember Nicole telling Dr Tom Prichard, our coach, she would be willing take a German suplex on the cement floor in our match… (that’s a rough landing!😅) Dr Tom said “HELL NO!” But I knew back then the twins were both tough, strong, determined, relentless & fearless. It paid off♥️ Love all of our happy times together through the years! Look forward to many more wth you both♥️," wrote Natalya.

Check out Natalya's Instagram post below:

It will be interesting to see if Beth Phoenix returns for a match in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Beth pairing up with Edge for a match? Sound off in the comment section below.

