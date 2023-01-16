Hornswoggle once drove former US Champion to the hospital after he suffered a serious injury

Hornswoggle drove former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy to the hospital after the latter suffered a serious tricep injury, back in 2007.

Mr. Kennedy was on cloud nine after his Money In The Bank Ladder match victory at WrestleMania 23 in 2007. He was determined to follow in Edge and Rob Van Dam's footsteps and cash in the contract to win the top title very soon.

Things didn't go as planned, unfortunately. Shortly after his career-defining win at 'Mania, Kennedy suffered a tricep injury and fellow WWE Superstar Hornswoggle drove him to the hospital. Kennedy later heard details of his injury from Stephanie McMahon via a phone call.

“It is what it is. I can’t change things that happened in the past. Yeah, it was kind of crazy. Hearing the whole story of how it played out, I felt something pop in my triceps. My arm swelled up, my arm turned black and blue. Hornswoggle drove me to the hospital that night. I went to the emergency room, they did an MRI, which I hate, I’m like claustrophobic. So I did the MRI, and then I’m waiting in my hotel room. Stephanie [McMahon] called me and said, ‘Ken, you tore your triceps off the bone.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Hornswoggle battled Mr. Kennedy in the ring around the same time

The two real-life friends were involved in a match on WWE TV around the time Kennedy was injured. On the April 10, 2007 taping of WWE SmackDown, Kennedy took on Finlay and the former Cruiserweight Champion in a Handicap match, with the end result being a no-contest.

Kennedy's injury couldn't have come at a worse time. He was scheduled to cash in his MITB contract on The Undertaker and beat him for the prestigious World Heavyweight title. His injury forced WWE to change plans and he ended up losing the briefcase to Edge.

