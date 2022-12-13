Horrific fall, underwhelming debut match - 5 of the worst unseen botches from recent WWE Live Events 

WWE botches have become a regular occurrence on RAW and SmackDown over the past few years, with some even creeping into pay-per-views.

Many fans may be blissfully aware that live events have also contained some interesting botches in recent months. But since these have not been televised, there are several that may have been missed.

The following list looks at just five of the worst botches from recent WWE live events.

#5. Sheamus botches Brogue Kick

It seems that even veterans can fall foul to botches at times, and Sheamus found that out earlier this year when stopped in Fort Meyers, Florida, for a Live Event. Drew McIntyre was feuding with the Brawling Brutes at that time, and he took on Ridge Holland in a Street Fight at the event.

During the match, McIntyre was about to deliver a move to Holland, this is when The former world champion ran in to save his stablemate and botched a Brogue Kick on the Scottish Warrior. Sheamus tried hitting McIntyre with his finisher but instead kicked his own teammate in the knee.

He was still able to prevent McIntyre from delivering the move to Ridge Holland, but it probably wasn't his idea to deliver a kick to his own partner in order to make it happen.

#4. Liv Morgan table botch at Glasgow Live Event

Since Liv Morgan lost her Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey, she has unleashed a new side of her character where she has proved that she knows her way around the weapons in the ring. Morgan proved this when WWE traveled to Glasgow, Scotland, for a Live Event back in October.

Morgan botched the finish of the match when she went for a senton through the table. The table failed to break, which made it somewhat underwhelming but it didn't prevent the former Women's Champion from picking up the win.

#3. Carmella's recent injury at a WWE Live Event

Carmella has been out injured since August after she was injured following a collision with Bianca Belair at a WWE Live Event. The former Women's Champion ran into the ring while Belair beat down Asuka in the former, and The EST then did a backflip over her.

The two women's heads collided, and it appears that Carmella came off worse since she was then added to the injured list while Belair continued the match. Mella has suffered from a concussion ever since and has yet to return to the ring following the event.

#2. Scarlett's in-ring debut

Scarlett made her in-ring debut on WWE's main roster as part of a recent live event in Wheeling, West Virginia, and it's worth noting that there was an interesting botch in her match. Scarlett teamed up with her husband, Karrion Kross, to take on Madcap Moss and Emma, and even though they came out victorious, fans have pointed out that there was a botch with the referee.

The video above shows the error from the one-minute mark where the referee is in her way when delivering a baseball slide to the outside. This meant that it made no contact with Emma but was still forced to sell it.

#1. Bobby Lashley and the rope

Bobby Lashley faced off against Drew McIntyre at a WWE Live Event back in April when he was part of one of the most horrific mistakes of the year. As seen from the video above, Lashley looked to gain some momentum from hitting the ropes, but as he did, they snapped, and he fell to the outside.

From that angle, it appears that Lashley landed on his head and could have been seriously injured. Luckily, The All Mighty went on to update the WWE Universe following the botch and made it clear that he was one of the toughest stars in the company and wouldn't be sidelined by a rope botch.

