HOTLanta: 10 Unforgettable Moments From WCW's Sizzling Summer Beach Side Bash

Aaron Goodman // 21 Aug 2018

The 1995 edition took place at the beach in Huntington Beach, CA. Imagine that.

In honor of the biggest party of the summer airing last night I feel it is only appropriate to take a look back at another summer smackdown. Existing from 1994 to 2000, due to the company failing to reach July 2001, Bash at the Beach was something of an equivalent to the WWE's SummerSlam for the Atlanta company. This all time list will also take into account the two Beach Blast shows that took place the two years prior to the 1994 event. So prepare to go Hollywood and take it mainstream with this list.

#10 - Hulk Hogan vs Ric Flair for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship - Bash at the Beach 1994

In 1992 the wrestling world was prepared for one of it's biggest dream matches up to that point. Hulk Hogan was the WWF's top star while rival WCW's VIP Ric Flair had just made the jump to the federation. After winning the 92 Royal Rumble and WWF title all signs pointed to the match taking place at that years Wrestlemania. But outside of some house show encounters the spectacle never happened. That is until the WCW acquired Hulk Hogan in 1994.

The company saw gold in the making. Arguably wrestling's biggest superstar going up against the icon of the company. Only one problem ensued. With turning Flair heel and letting Hulkamania run wild over the Atlanta based promotion it was only a matter of time before dedicated fans were starting to turn away from the product. But it didn't matter to WCW as this was their biggest money maker in years at that point. The gate and PPV buys were massive and that's all that mattered. Though not the greatest match in the world it is most definitely an iconic moment for the show and company altogether.

