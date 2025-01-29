How Austin Theory 'turned' on Grayson Waller at recent WWE show

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, collectively known as A-Town Down Under, have been a cohesive tag team in WWE for the past several months. However, fans have long been clamoring for the duo to split, wanting to see the former United States Champion turn his back on The Aussie Icon. It appears that WWE Universe got a glimpse of it metaphorically in the recent episode of NXT.

Last night, both superstars hosted 'The Grayson Waller Effect' with NXT Champion Oba Femi as their guest on the talk show. During that segment, there was a moment when fans in the arena erupted with "Turn on Grayson" chants, asking Theory to turn his back on his tag team partner. Surprisingly, the 27-year-old did not rebuff fans' requests but he navigated the situation tactfully.

In a cheeky and hilarious segment, Austin Theory stood right in front of Grayson Waller and turned 180 degrees, showing his back to The Aussie Icon. The move was pulled off to sarcastically troll the fans in attendance at NXT who were longing to see the split of A-Town Down Under.

It was a hilarious heel move that left many in splits while others were left infuriated.

The former United States Champion's quick wit and clever antics diffused the slightest of tension. But how long with A-Town Down Under remain intact as a tag team? Only time will tell.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller received a title shot at NXT Vengeance Day

The Grayson Waller Effect got heated up on NXT when Austin Theory and Grasyson Waller took shots at Oba Femi. Both parties were involved in a verbal scathing with each other during the talk show. While responding to the disrespect, the NXT Champion also laid out a massive challenge to A-Town Down Under.

Oba Femi declared an open challenge to Theory and Waller for the NXT Championship at Vengeance Day, asking either of the two superstars to step up against him. Amid the dilemma of who deserves to face The Ruler at the spectacle, NXT General Manager Ava made it a Triple Threat Match.

This premium live event will take place on February 15, 2025, in Washington DC and it would pose a significant challenge for the reigning NXT Champion. Oba Femi will put his title on the line against both Austin Theory and Grayson Waller while Trick Williams is already looking for revenge.

It will be interesting to see how WWE showcases the build to this high-stakes match ahead of Vengeance Day. Alongside this, next week on NXT, Williams is set to team up with Femi to battle A-Town Down Under in a tag team match.

