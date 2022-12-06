How is Barry Windham linked to Bray Wyatt's current WWE storyline?

Barry Windham is one of the pioneers of the pro wrestling industry that helped shape the business in the 70s and 80s. He has won multiple Championships in Florida, Jim Crockett Promotions, and the NWA. He is also one of the original members of one of the greatest teams known as The Four Horseman.

He wrestled his last match in 2010 for American Combat Wrestling and retired from the squared circle. Since then, Windham hasn't been seen and has had a very low profile until this year.

At Extreme Rules 2022, we saw the return of Bray Wyatt. Since his return, The Eater of Worlds has cut various promos on SmackDown every Friday Night. On multiple occasions, Wyatt has been cut off by Uncle Howdy.

While many are yet trying to figure out who is the person playing this gimmick, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted the similarities between the Howdy character and Barry Windham:

Barry Windham is the maternal uncle of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt and former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas. Blackjack Mulligan, Kendall Windham, and Mike Rotunda are also from Windham's family and have competed inside a wrestling ring at the highest level.

WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham suffered a heart attack

A few hours ago, a GoFundMe campaign was created by Windham's niece Mika Rotunda. The WWE Hall of Famer went into cardiac arrest at an airport in Atlanta. Windham's currently in ICU.

The family is looking to raise 200k to treat Barry Windham. Mika also shared that her uncle is doesn't have any insurance due to the less work he has done over the years due to multiple injuries. Multiple wrestling superstars have sent in their wishes and prayers for the legend.

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes

Please say a prayer 🏼. Just heard the news about my long time friend Barry Windham.Please say a prayer🏼. Just heard the news about my long time friend Barry Windham. Please say a prayer 🙏🏼.

He recently underwent an emergency procedure to save his life. Mika claimed the wrestling legend's future is uncertain. In 2011, there were reports of the Hall of Famer getting a heart attack. However, the WWE legend overcame that strongly.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling are deeply saddened by this incident. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones. We wish WWE Hall of Famer a speedy recovery.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes