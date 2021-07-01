How did Brian Pillman die?

Brian Pillman was one of the most significant names in the wrestling world towards the beginning of WWE's Attitude Era. He worked hard to get where he did in life, going through unimaginable struggles. Unfortunately, he passed away at the young age of 35.

Pillman reportedly passed away due to heart disease. However, there's more to the story.

What caused Brian Pillman's death?

Brian Pillman was a beloved member of the wrestling community. Thus when the news came of his passing, it hit WWE and his friends very hard.

Pillman was supposed to wrestle Mick Foley's Dude Love character at the In Your House 18: Badd Blood pay-per-view on October 5, 1997. Unfortunately, he was nowhere to be found.

Jim Cornette contacted the motel where Pillman had stayed the previous night in Bloomington, Minnesota. There, he was told that Pillman had been found dead by the maids in his hotel room.

He was only 35 years old.

An autopsy revealed that he passed away due to a heart attack. Stone Cold Steve Austin, a close friend of Brian Pillman, later revealed the heart attack was caused due to heart disease.

I can vouch for what an INCREDIBLE team Brian Pillman & @steveaustinBSR were as the #HollywoodBlondes



I watched them tear down the house with Steamboat & @TheFranchiseSD on MANY occasions in 1993.



State of the art tag-team matches that don’t get the attention they deserve. pic.twitter.com/i4iqWAJ3Jt — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 12, 2021

On his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard talked about how deeply Pillman's passing affected Stone Cold. He also revealed that despite Pillman's history of struggling with addiction, when he was tested right before his passing, he had cleared the test and had been clean.

“We drug tested him right before he passed and he passed with flying colors. I think Brian was in a depression and you always you want to think that if you had been there you could’ve done something to prevent it and I think that’s how Steve felt. He was sad since it wasn’t just one of his contemporaries. It was one of his friends. He was friends with his family. It was a hard pill to swallow. It was tough for him to come to grips with that. Brian was well liked by everyone but he had a special bond with Steve. That one stuck with Steve for a while,” said Bruce Prichard.

Brian Pillman Jr. carries on his father's legacy

Brian Pillman was one of the most exciting wrestlers of his time and was beloved by everyone he worked with. His son, Brian Pillman Jr. has carried on his father's legacy and has done an amazing job in doing so.

Currently wrestling in AEW, Pillman Jr. looks like a future main event star and is a spitting image of his father.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Kaushik Das