How did Brock Lesnar get busted open at WWE Backlash 2023?

WWE Backlash 2023 did not go well for Brock Lesnar, as the premium live event turned out to be extremely tumultuous for The Beast Incarnate. Cody Rhodes survived one of the most difficult challenges of his career to pin Brock Lesnar in the main event.

With the difficult task of confronting Lesnar, there was suspicion that The American Nightmare would be flattened by The Beast Incarnate since WWE has booked Lesnar as a dominant force since his return to the business in 2012.

The match was hard-hitting and full of big maneuvers, as expected from a Lesnar match. He repeatedly performed German suplexes on Rhodes. Later in the match, Lesnar got injured when he took a drop toehold into an exposed turnbuckle. The Beast fell face-first onto the unprotected turnbuckle as he tried to get closer to Rhodes. He was busted open and covered in a crimson mask.

Cody Rhodes began his redemption story by capitalizing on the circumstances, countering a Kimura Lock attempt by a bleeding Brock Lesnar into a roll-up, and securing a clean victory.

What's next for Brock Lesnar?

WWE could have made yet another perplexing choice with the Cody Rhodes character had Lesnar won at WWE Backlash. However, with Rhodes' win, the possibilities are endless for Lesnar as he tries to reassert his dominance.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Lesnar following the premium live event. The best-case scenario would be to have a rematch against Rhodes, who won via roll-up.

Since The Beast is one of the top attractions in the industry and the company is scheduled to return to Saudi Arabia for the Night of Champions event on May 27, it would make sense to put him on the match card versus Rhodes.

The introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship also opens up the possibility that Lesnar could go after the title in the upcoming tournament. He could look to establish himself as a star on the red brand by winning the gold.

It will be interesting to see how the next few weeks pan out for The Beast Incarnate.

Poll : 0 votes