How Brock Lesnar helped his WWE colleagues after RAW was called off

Brock Lesnar's behind-the-scenes reputation has become the stuff of legend

"The Beast" helped keep a bar open for Booker T and other WWE personnel

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

Booker T has recalled how Brock Lesnar helped out his WWE colleagues after the post-Royal Rumble 2015 episode of Monday Night RAW was cancelled.

WWE Superstars were unable to perform in Hartford, Connecticut due to a blizzard in the area, so the episode featured reruns of the 2015 Royal Rumble and the WWE Championship match between Lesnar, John Cena and Seth Rollins, as well as Lesnar and Reigns’ first face-to-face meeting.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame radio show, Booker T said he was stuck in Connecticut with JBL, Lesnar and Reigns, and some of them decided to stay up into the early hours and enjoy drinks at a bar.

When they tried to convince a bartender to keep the bar open for another hour at 2.00 am, she made it clear that they had to finish their drinks and leave.

“The lady at the bar, she was ready to go. She was like, ‘We’re shutting it down. Last call.’ We were like, ‘Can’t you stay open for another hour?’ and she was like, ‘No! We’re shutting it down right now.’”

Lesnar was then informed about the situation and, although Booker T does not know how he did it, the former UFC star somehow convinced her to keep the bar open for the group of WWE personnel.

“Brock goes to talk to her. Literally, two minutes later, the bar is open for another hour. No problem! I was like, ‘What did he say? What did he do?’ I don’t know what it was about that big Viking, but he told her something and the bar was open and we stayed there and we drank until they closed it down and everything was fine!”

WWE WrestleMania 36: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE confirmed this week that WrestleMania 36 will take place across two nights on April 4-5.

Advertisement

It has not yet been announced which matches will happen on Saturday and which matches will happen on Sunday, but it is safe to assume that the WWE Championship encounter between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre – the advertised main event for WrestleMania – will go on last on one of those nights.