How can you pre-order WWE 2K22?

Fans and gamers around the globe are eagerly waiting for March 11 to finally play WWE 2K22 on their devices. However, there's an option to get the newest installment three days before its international release.

The 2K developers have introduced a pre-order program where players can register for the game and even play it before March 11. Continue reading to find out everything you need to know about the pre-order.

The registration for WWE 2K22 has already begun. Gamers can either go to 2k's official website to pre-order the game or visit the digital store of their consoles.

Gamers looking to pre-order WWE 2K22 can go to their console's digital store and search for the game to book it for themselves.

WWE 2K22 Pre-Order bonus and benefits

The developers have added a wide variety of bonuses and benefits for pre-orders. Since the game will consist of four editions – Standard, the Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, Deluxe, and nWo-4-life Digital Edition – the rewards are different.

In Standard Edition pre-orders, gamers will get The Undertaker Immortal Pack. Three different playable versions of The Phenom will be available in this pre-order, which may not be present if someone buys the game after March 11.

In addition to The Undertaker Immortal pack, the Cross-Gen Digital Bundle includes Rey Mysterio from Starrcade' 96 as a playable character. Furthermore, it'll have dual-gen support.

This means PS5 gamers will be able to play their generation version and be able to check out the PS4 version on their consoles. The same goes for Xbox One and Series X gamers.

WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition includes everything from the Standard to the Cross-Gen Digital Bundle. Additionally, players who buy this edition can access the game as early as March 8. The Digital Edition pre-order allows gamers to immerse themselves in action three days before the rest of the world.

Finally, WWE 2K22 has the nWo-4-Life Digital Edition. In addition to every bonus stated above, the edition includes numerous benefits for nWO and WCW fans. It'll consist of the playable versions of "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx. Eric Bischoff will be available as a playable character as well.

Souled Out 1997 and Bash at the Beach 1996 will also be accessible as new arenas. Furthermore, the nWo Wolfpac Championship will be making its way to WWE 2K series with the pre-order.

Thus far, it's evident that there are many benefits of pre-registering for the game. If you want to buy it, there's no better time than now!

