How Cesaro reacted after Vince McMahon criticised him (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon once said Cesaro does not connect with fans

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue attended a media roundtable event with Cesaro ahead of tonight's double taping of SmackDown and RAW in Manchester.

Inside a WWE ring, “The Swiss Cyborg” is widely regarded as one of the most talented Superstars of his generation. However, he came in for criticism in December 2014 from his own boss, Vince McMahon, who mentioned during an appearance on The Stone Cold Podcast that, at the time, he did not think Cesaro connected with the WWE audience.

Tom asked the six-time Tag Team Champion for his thoughts on McMahon’s comments, and whether he believes he has gone on to prove the WWE Chairman wrong.

You’ve got a lot of fan support and you mentioned that you don’t take that lightly. A few years ago on a podcast with Steve Austin, Vince McMahon said he felt a disconnect between yourself and the fans. Do you think you’ve proven him wrong?

“I tried to prove him wrong a lot. The ‘Cesaro Section’ came right after, where at one point there was thousands of signs out in the crowd. That may have proven him wrong a little bit, but it’s also a constant thing to keep proving that. Like I said, as much as I try to entertain everybody every night, I also try to prove everybody wrong every night, if that makes sense?

“Especially with him saying that, it put that thought in people’s minds who may never have had that, so I feel like ever since then I had to fight an uphill battle with every single person in the company, because it’s almost like a kingdom where Vince McMahon sits at the top. If he says something like that, maybe subconsciously people go, ‘Oh, no, no, no, pick somebody else.’

“I feel like ever since then, I’ve been fighting an uphill battle every single day, but I’m Swiss, so I’m good at mountain climbing, I guess! That’s where the fan support comes in. I don’t take that lightly because they’ve been supporting me before that and especially after that, and I appreciate that."

I haven't quite perfected the pose yet, but a huge thank you to @WWECesaro for taking time out to meet media today.@SKProWrestling has been very good to me recently. Tonight, during #raw and #smackdown, I hope to see Cesaro tear the house down. #wwe pic.twitter.com/DTeZ1jaQ7f — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) November 8, 2019

