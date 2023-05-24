How could current WWE star jeopardize 37-year-old's title shot at Night of Champions?

Night of Champions will emanate from the Jeddah Superdome this weekend. The fate of multiple titles, including the WWE Intercontinental Championship, will be decided at the May 27th premium live event. Speaking of the workhorse title, the WWE Universe could be in store for a huge surprise when it comes to the outcome of the match.

Word on the internet is that LA Knight will be in Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions. The SmackDown Superstar could cost Mustafa Ali his Intercontinental Championship match against GUNTHER, setting up a future title match against the Ring General. WWE could play out the storyline where Ali’s luck runs out during the match as it did during the closing moments of Money in the Bank 2019.

Everybody knows that Knight is exclusive to SmackDown, which makes any potential challenge for a RAW title somewhat nonsensical. Having said that, WWE has continued to showcase RAW Superstars on SmackDown and vice versa, even though the draft is still pretty much in effect.

The company has yet to explain this weird loophole that’s still allowing superstars to randomly show up on different brands post-draft. Night of Champions could witness the continuation of this booking decision in more than one way.

Whatever the outcome might be, fans can expect a lot of surprises this Saturday.

Mustafa Ali gets a huge title opportunity at WWE Night of Champions

Ali was part of a battle royal to determine the next challenger to GUNTHER on RAW last week. The 37-year-old free agent bested the likes of Ricochet, Chad Gable, and Johnny Gargano to win the multi-man matchup. He will take on the Ring General this Saturday for the Intercontinental Championship.

Both Ali and GUNTHER appeared on RAW this past Monday. Ali was interviewed by Byron Saxton ahead of his big match. He was in the middle of his promo when Brock Lesnar showed up and told him to get a life, leading to Ali walking out on the interview.

The Ring General, meanwhile, was part of the main event of the show. It remains to be seen if GUNTHER will retain his title this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

What are your predictions for Night of Champions? Let us know in the comments section below!

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes