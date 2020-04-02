How WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is trying to help everyone stay healthy and coronavirus-free

A summary of DDP's latest home-recorded video, as posted to YouTube.

The Pages demonstrated food safety and more in March 2020.

Diamond Dallas Page at VaynerSports x ONE37pm Emerging Kings Party

Long-time readers of Sportskeeda know that WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page changes lives through DDPY. The DDPY program -- formerly known as "DDP YOGA" -- has hundreds of thousands of subscribers and has changed the lives of both celebrities and everyday people alike. They also ought to remember how passionate DDP is about Christmas and related home-decorating.

But DDP and daughter Brittany Page published a new video this week that not only helps DDPY subscribers, but everybody out there. The video, titled "DDP talks Food Safety in your home," features the father and daughter duo talking about how to properly handle food and beverage items at home in the midst of the current Coronavirus pandemic. This is an all-purpose set of instructions, from receipt to consumption.

Among the knowledge dropped in the video:

Diamond Dallas Page is not going out shopping these days. He and Brittany Page are staying put. Aside from items ordered through Amazon, some of their deliveries have come through 5Squares.com and RealFoodEastery.com.

According to the New England Journal Of Medicine, the Coronavirus can stick around in the air for 3 hours, 4 hours on copper surfaces, 24 hours on cardboard, and 2-3 days on plastic and stainless steel surfaces.

The Coronavirus can live for years within frozen items.

They have a designated area for newly-received packages and that's the garage. They transport said packages with gloves on and mark these boxes to be handled again in 48-72 hours depending on the materials. This handles to "naturally sanitize" them.

Items are wiped down with Lysol wipes before going into the fridge. And if you're on a budget, you can make functional Lysol-style wipes by putting cleaned paper towels into a closed Lysol container.

Fruit and vegetable skins are to be soaked and washed properly. Avoid eating their outside skin.

And for those seeking to keep children active while quarantined, there is indeed a kid-friendly DDPY program.

More can be learned from watching DDPY's video, as embedded above, while more on all things related to Diamond Dallas Page and Brittany Page -- including cooking videos and recipes helmed by the two -- can be found online at www.ddpyoganow.com.

