How does Dominik Mysterio really feel about his father? Know what he allegedly had to say

In modern-day wrestling, the rivalry between Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio is one of the biggest. While Dominik began his WWE career under the guidance of his father Rey, things changed last year when the 26-year-old turned heel and joined The Judgment Day.

This decision by Dominik Mysterio led to a rivalry between him and his father, which set a match at WrestleMania 39. At the event, Dom was reminded of why Rey is his father, as the latter launched a vicious beating and registered a victory over The Judgment Day member.

Despite the match being done, the rivalry between the duo hasn't settled. Even today, Dominik holds a grudge against Rey Mysterio. A glimpse of the same was seen when Logan Paul recently shared a story about Dom on an episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast. The United States Champion revealed:

"I said to Dom backstage, I was like 'your Dad’s a legend man,' he goes 'yeah fu*k that guy.'"

This story, narrated by Paul, involves strong words from the side of Dominik Mysterio. However, these words are him simply trying to stay in character.

Outside of the storyline, Dom ought to have great respect for everything Rey Mysterio has achieved in WWE.

WWE legend says he is proud of Dominik Mysterio

Since making his in-ring debut in 2020, Dominik Mysterio has come a long way in his career. While Dirty Dom received criticism early in his career, he answered his doubters with amazing performances and by winning the NXT North American Championship.

Recently, Dominik wrestled Randy Orton on RAW after the latter returned to WWE for the first time since May 2022 at Survivor Series. While Dom might not have bested the match, he won the admiration of The Viper.

During an episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Orton detailed wrestling The Judgment Day member.

"I wrestled [Dominik Mysterio] last friday night. It was such a pleasure to be out there with him. I am so proud of Dom as well," said Orton.

You can check out what Randy Orton said about Dominik in the tweet below:

Earning Randy Orton's respect will certainly be a big deal for Dominik. Orton is widely regarded as the greatest wrestler of all time. Hence, if Dom ever needs to look for inspiration outside of his father, The Apex Predator could be the perfect role model. It will be interesting to see if Dominik and Randy face each other again.

