How did Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson "sabotage" Shazam 2? Zachary Levi seemingly reveals all 

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson finally made his dream project come to life when he starred in the titular role of the Black Adam movie back in October 2022. Despite the project making its money back and then some, the film was seen as a failure as critics tore it to shreds.

Since then, The Great One has received quite a lot of blame for the woes of WB, as fans and critics alike accused him of turning Black Adam into a vanity project. Whether that's true or not is yet to be determined, but Zachary Levi, the man responsible for portraying Shazam, made his feelings crystal clear.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 The Rock been running from Zachary Levi AND Roman Reigns The Rock been running from Zachary Levi AND Roman Reigns 😭😂 https://t.co/vTYGPUh6fD

On his Instagram story, Levi shared a post calling out The Rock for altering the story of both Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. In the tweet above from the Public Enemies Podcast, it's alleged that The Rock "attempted to restructure the DCEU" around himself and Henry Cavill as Superman.

Despite Black Adam being Shazam's villain originally, the claim is that Dwayne Johnson attempted to force a story that would bring Black Adam and Superman together, completely kicking Shazam out of the story.

Johnson has yet to respond to the claim as of the writing of this article.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was rumored to be competing at WrestleMania 39

This isn't the first time The Rock's name has been dragged through the mud on social media. A possible Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns was ultimately put to rest when a rumor spread that the Brahma Bull couldn't get in ring shape in time for The Royal Rumble.

That report was denied recently by former writer Brian Gewirtz, the current SVP of Development at Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions, who appeared on the Bill Simmons Podcast.

"I know that it is not the case. That is not the reason, whether it happens or doesn't happen. I know it's a line. It just took a life of it's own where, all of a sudden, everyone reading on it on the internet and Twitter takes it as a fact, to the point where Roman goes on the Tonight Show and tells Jimmy Fallon, 'I understand Rock made a statement and doesn't have time to get into ring shape?'" H/T courtesy of 411Mania.com

Whether or not it's true that The Rock was ever going to compete at The Show of Shows, Roman Reigns and WWE have at least found themselves a great story with Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 39.

