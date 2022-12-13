How famous Vince McMahon spot was received backstage in WWE

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon once hit Booker T's spin-a-roonie and left everyone backstage in awe.

Vince McMahon had a bunch of incredible moments throughout his career as an on-screen character. His rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin allowed fans to live vicariously through The Rattlesnake as he tortured his annoying boss every week.

McMahon's reign as CEO came to an end in July earlier this year. The 77-year-old announced his retirement on Twitter as the company's Board of Directors was investigating alleged "hush money" payments made to former female employees. Former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis was also dismissed due to the scandal.

In 2002, Booker T attempted to get The Undertaker to do the spin-a-roonie after an August edition of RAW went off the air. The Undertaker wasn't having it, so this led to The Rock trying to get The Deadman to do it as well. Triple H did the same before Vince McMahon shocked the world. The former chairman matched to the ring and did the spin-a-roonie right in The Undertaker's face in an awesome moment.

Recently, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz reacted to a clip of McMahon doing the spin-a-roonie and claimed that everyone was watching it backstage as if it were the moon landing.

"People were watching this backstage like it was the moon landing," tweeted Brian Gewirtz.

Vince McMahon was not a fan of former WWE Champion's promo style

Bruce Prichard recently disclosed that Vince McMahon was not the biggest fan of Ric Flair's promo style on his Something to Wrestle With podcast.

Prichard noted that Vince wasn't a fan of Ric's delivery and wanted him to speak a different way during his time as an authority figure in the company.

"I don't think he was a big fan of Ric's promos by any stretch of the imagination. But also, in this era of Ric being the "owner" or general manager and whatever the hell it was, it was trying to present Ric in a different way, represent a different side of him, a business side of him, and not to be that character that he had been for all those years as a performer. We were looking for a different side of him." [From 4:34 to 5:00]

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy @VinceMcMahon , You’ve Made My Life Better Every Day Since I’ve Been In The Wrestling Business. You’re The Only Promoter In My Career That Treated Me Like A Man, Respected Who I Was, And Made Me A Better Person. God Bless You For All You’ve Done. FYI- No One Can Follow Your Act. .@VinceMcMahon, You’ve Made My Life Better Every Day Since I’ve Been In The Wrestling Business. You’re The Only Promoter In My Career That Treated Me Like A Man, Respected Who I Was, And Made Me A Better Person. God Bless You For All You’ve Done. FYI- No One Can Follow Your Act. https://t.co/EGR1Wmkhzr

Since McMahon's departure from the company, Triple H has taken over WWE creative as Chief Content Officer. Time will tell if The Game's vision will lead the company to success in the future.

