How are Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza related?

Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza, two underutilized talents who had been waiting for a chance to prove themselves, are now a tag team.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, the two stars embraced their family bonding and came together on the same page. As many may not know, they hail from a Mexican family of professional wrestlers.

The Garza dynasty has deep roots in the wrestling world, which is one of the main reasons why the two men chose to enter the family business.

Mike Segura, the grandfather of Garza and Carrillo, was a well-reputed Luchador. He was best known for his 'El Ninja' gimmick. Segura was also a part of WWE for a short period of his career. He made several appearances in Vince McMahon's promotion in 1997.

Other members of the family, such as Hector Garza and Humberto Garza Jr. (Humberto's father), also found significant success in the wrestling business. Now, Garza and Carrillo are ready to follow in their elders' footsteps and take their family's legacy to the top.

Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza could become a legitimate tag team unit.

Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza's careers have been closely linked. While Humberto made his main roster debut in the fall of 2019, his cousin arrived on RAW in February 2020.

The duo had already teamed up in Mexico for a long time, and people expected them to recreate that magic in the WWE. However, their on-screen differences did not let that happen. Finally, after two years of beef, the cousins have buried the hatchet.

On the latest RAW episode, Carrillo and Garza cut a great backstage promo where they talked about how being family makes them superior to everyone else.

With a dominant showing against Mustafa Ali and Mansoor, the duo have staked their claim at greatness. The pairing looks to be a wise creative decision. This tag-team has a lot of potential as it would allow WWE to book these young talents in a refreshing way.

The duo will be vying for a RAW tag team title shot. However, they still have a long way to go. If they keep picking up victories over top tag teams every week, they will eventually end up being the next challengers for RK-Bro's RAW tag team titles.

