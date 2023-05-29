How did Ilja Dragunov start bleeding at NXT Battleground?

Ilja Dragunov went to war with Dijak at NXT Battleground. The Mad Dragon gave everything he had in a match that saw the use of steel chairs and wooden tables, among other foreign objects. Dragunov also suffered nasty wounds during the extremely physical matchup.

Ilja Dragunov ran headfirst through a table to take out Dijak. The force of the impact caused the explosive Dragunov to bust himself open at NXT Battleground. The former NXT UK Champion was seen bleeding from his chin after the impact.

The two stars began their feud in April after Dijak attacked Ilja Dragunov at NXT Spring Breakin’. The feud continued in the buildup to NXT Battleground. Dijak even kidnapped and took Ilja to his lair, where he tortured him.

The Mad Dragon didn’t give in despite the torture he endured at the hands of Dijak. After weeks of feuding, Shawn Michaels booked a Last Man Standing match between the two opponents to settle their intense rivalry on the May 17, 2023 episode of NXT.

Ilja Dragunov is the Last Man Standing at NXT Battleground

The two bitter opponents entered the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts with revenge on their minds. The match had no shortage of foreign objects, including tables, chairs, and steel steps. Dragunov also brought his signature chops to the bout.

The former NXT UK Champion didn’t hesitate one bit as he smashed himself headfirst through a table to take out his opponent. The impact cut open the Mad Dragon from his chin. His chest was already battered from the stiff strikes Dijak gave him.

The closing moments of the match saw Dragunov jump from the steel steps to land a huge elbow strike on Dijak. The move connected with the back of Dijak's head, causing the big man to hit his face on a steel chair.

Ilja Dragunov won the match after Dijak was unable to answer the 10-count. It remains to be seen what will be next for him in NXT.

