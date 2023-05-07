How is IYO SKY so fluent in English?

IYO SKY is one of the few Japanese wrestlers in WWE who is well-versed in English. Knowledge of the universal tongue has proved vital for her wrestling run, as she can often connect with the American audience while putting on spectacular displays of athleticism in the ring.

The Damage CTRL faction usually lets its leader, Bayley, do the talking. Only when her companions are lost for words, SKY chip in with a mix of English and Japanese phrases. Unlike Shinsuke Nakamura, “who speaks no English,” and fellow star Asuka, IYO can hold her own during promos.

While posting in favor of All Women in Media, IYO SKY wrote on her Instagram that her mother got her acquainted with the English language. Her single mother struggled to make ends meet, but her fluency in English got her a job in a company.

“My mother raised my two sisters and I by herself as a single mother," wrote IYO in her Instagram caption, "My mother was fluent in English, so she used her ability to work for a company. At that time in Japan, there were many women who devoted themselves to raising their children at home, but my mother worked full-time.”

IYO, whose real name is Masami Odate, hasn’t disclosed much about her family. She does have an elder sister named Mio Shirai, who used to wrestle independently for promotions such as Ice Ribbon, JWP Joshi Puroresu, and Pro Wrestling Wave. Mio retired from wrestling in 2015 due to neck injuries but briefly returned in August 2020 in Ice Ribbon.

IYO SKY wrestled for her first individual title in the main roster at WWE Backlash 2023

The Genius of the Sky became the number one contender for the RAW Women’s Championship by defeating Michin and Piper Niven in a Triple-Threat Match on April 10, 2023 episode of RAW. This gave her a future shot at Bianca Belair’s title, but it was confirmed that their showdown will be held at Backlash.

Bianca and IYO SKY had a barnburner with multiple hard-hitting moves and momentum shifts. Ultimately, IYO’s risky high flying proved costly as she failed to connect with a Moonsault and got KOD’ed by The EST. Their rivalry may continue on the blue brand.

I hope to see you guys again one day.



The WWE universe in Puerto Rico seemed to like me a lot. I hope to see you guys again one day.😈🇵🇷#wwebacklash #PuertoRico @WWE

The 32-year-old star is a beloved heel. During her Backlash match, she got immense support from the audience to dethrone Bianca Belair. It remains to be seen when WWE decides to turn IYO SKY into a babyface.

