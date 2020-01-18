How John Morrison's WWE return enhances the Friday Night SmackDown roster (Opinion)

John Morrison is back, and the WWE Universe will be looking forward to seeing the Shaman of Sexy exhibit his enticing moves.

He was well known amongst his ardent followers as one of the most vibrant performers in wrestling, and it’s no secret that his in-ring prowess made him a fan favourite during his first stint WWE.

Morrison returned to reunite with his former tag team partner, The Miz, as they look to take on The New Day. Morrison’s comeback gives the company, and the blue brand in particular, a solid mid-carder. Morrison’s inclusion in the main event frame is being talked about for the future but, at present, he is most likely to slip in the mid-card, which certainly needs a man of his talent

Friday Night SmackDown is blessed with a plethora of talented in-ring performers, but the brand perhaps lacks an out-and-out, high-flying performer who could make the viewers jump up from their seats in disbelief. Morrison’s ability to perform stunning stunts makes him an asset to the company and in this new age. With so many kids watching the present-day product, Morrison could very well find himself, once again, as the next big thing.

Morrison's power is that he can tick so many boxes. He one of the most appealing Superstars around, has a skill set to crave for, he can deliver a decent promo and is a well-known name amongst long-time fans. What really makes The Shaman of Sexy is the fact he's a born entertainer in the sense the of uniqueness he brings to the table. He is a heavyweight who moves like a cruiserweight, something which isn't not so common in the company these days. His match with Big E on Friday Night SmackDown was his first in-ring performance in WWE since 2011 and he didn't disappoint. He battled the New Day Superstar with the same poise that has always been synonymous with his name.

His exhilarating dive to take out Kofi Kingston is exactly what the company had been missing - a sensational, high-flying performer. Many could've performed that stunt, but Morrison excels at it, which is exactly why the company got him back after eight long years.

WWE enthusiasts were ecstatic at Morrison's return, and he gave them a glimpse of what is to follow in the future with his win over Big E. It is, indeed, a great time to be a WWE fan.