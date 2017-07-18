WWE Storyline: How are Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan related?

Oh, it's true! It's damn true!

Will this work?

The much-anticipated revelation in the mysterious Kurt Angle storyline was finally made on RAW as Jason Jordan was revealed to be the illegitimate son of the RAW General Manager.

The whole segment drew a lukewarm response from the fans in attendance apart from the hilarious reactions it garnered on Twitter.

Now, for those who are still trying to join the dots regarding the relationship between Jordan and Angle, we've simplified it all for you in this article.

So this is how the story goes as disclosed by Angle himself.

During his college days at the Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Angle used to date a young lady and eventually broke up with her after a brief fling. However, he was recently informed that his college sweetheart had given birth to a child nine months after their last date and that it was a baby boy.

The boy, as we all know by now, is Jason Jordan. As Angle 'bragged' about his 'son' on RAW, Jordan is a 3-sport athlete who instead of pursuing a professional baseball career, enrolled up in college to get a degree and took up wrestling.

Jordan decided to become a WWE Superstar and rejected various other offers to make a name for himself inside the squared circle.

While Angle came to know about the news through his undisclosed ex-girlfriend, Jordan hired a private investigator to track down his real parents the day he found out he was adopted.

The private investigator found his real mother, who in turn informed Jordan about Angle being his real father. So that's how much the WWE Creative came up with regarding the storyline.

We feel sorry for all those who expected Dixie Carter to make an unbelievable WWE debut or for Stephanie McMahon to rekindle her romance with the former WWE Champion. WWE took the safe, more predictable route in this case.

Anyway, let's hope WWE books the whole angle well and that Jordan himself steps up to the table in terms of his character, mic and in-ring skills.

So here's a fantasy storyline to conclude. Imagine Angle getting Shelton Benjamin back to guide his son on RAW and reform Team Angle. Benjamin and Jordan would make for a solid tag team? Maybe add Gable in the mix too and WWE has a breakout faction on their hands.

What are your thoughts on Jason Jordan being Kurt Angle jr.? Sound off in the comments section.