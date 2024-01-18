How did LA Knight react to WWE SmackDown star's outburst during an interview? Taking a look at the viral video

LA Knight has reached new heights of popularity in the past year through his amazing mic skills and incredible response from the fans whenever he makes his way to the ring. He is also one of the most marketable stars in the WWE, having his name mostly at the top of the list of top-selling merchandise in the company.

Currently, The Megastar is in Australia in order to promote the upcoming WWE event, Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth, alongside native Aussie wrestler and the SmackDown star in question, Grayson Waller. The two made an appearance on Sunrise on the Australian news channel, Channel 7, for an interview ahead of the big event in Perth.

During the interview, things got heated when the host asked Knight to show her his signature finishing move and he passed it on to Waller. The show host then called out the floor manager of the show, who pretended to box with Grayson, perhaps thinking that wrestling was fake. Waller didn't take to it too kindly and got up from his seat and was ready to fight the crew member, saying:

“I don’t think you understand. If I come over here right now, we’re gonna have the police here because I’m not gonna give you some fake punch. Like, I’m gonna punch you straight in the jaw. You guys come here to disrespect us? Are you kidding me!?" [H/T 411mania]

During the entire situation, LA Knight just sat there calmly and had a little smirk on his face. It is still unclear whether it was Grayson playing his heel character or was legit going off on the show host.

Nonetheless, fans on the internet are praising Waller for defending the wrestling business on an international stage, and also Knight for keeping calm.

LA Knight is set for a major title match at Royal Rumble 2024

The meteoric rise of LA Knight in the year 2023 has been nothing short of incredible. Months after being in an underwhelming program previously, The Megastar challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in a losing cause.

Ever since then, Knight has been in a feud with The Bloodline and has made his way to another huge match at Royal Rumble 2024. Knight will be challenging Reigns yet again for the gold alongside Randy Orton and AJ Styles in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Only time will tell what are the plans for The Megastar heading into the road to WrestleMania 40.

