How Liv Morgan reacted when WWE turned Lana relationship into a storyline

Liv Morgan and Lana used to share pictures together on social media

Liv Morgan says she was “excited” when she was booked to be Lana’s ex-girlfriend upon her return to WWE television in December 2019.

The former Riott Squad member had only competed in one match – against Charlotte Flair on a July 2019 episode of SmackDown – in nine months prior to her appearance on the December 30 episode of RAW, which was headlined by the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley.

Towards the end of the ceremony, Morgan made her long-awaited return after weeks of cryptic vignettes and revealed that she used to be in a relationship with Lana.

Speaking to CBS New York, the 25-year-old admitted the surprising storyline development was “crazy” but she was happy to play the role.

“I was like, ‘It’s crazy enough, I’ll do it.’ I was excited. I was excited, there’s nothing like that that’s ever been done.”

Regarding her sudden rise to the main-event scene after so long away from WWE programming, Morgan felt that she was ready to handle the pressure of being one of RAW’s main attractions.

“For me, being off of TV for nine months to, now you’re in the main-event picture, in the main-event spotlight, I was like, ‘Okay, cool. I’m ready for it. Thank you for the opportunity.’”

Morgan will compete in a six-woman Elimination Chamber match at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, with the winner challenging Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36.

