How long were Cathy Kelley and Finn Balor together for?

Cathy Kelley's return to WWE has been a refreshing sight on the product. She was a fan favorite and a top backstage interviewer. Her tenure with the company from 2016 to 2020 put her on the map.

During her first stint in WWE, Kelley interacted with multiple WWE Superstars, even dating two in Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream. Out of these two, it was the Balor-Kelley ship that fans loved to get behind. The two were often spotted together despite being tight-lipped about their relationship.

Given how many years have passed since The Prince and the social media correspondent's dalliance, fans may have forgotten about their relationship and how long it lasted. If you are in this group, read on to refresh your memory.

Cathy Kelley and Finn Balor began dating after the latter joined NXT. They were together for around a year before breaking up. In 2019, Balor tied the knot with Verónica Rodríguez.

Meanwhile, Kelley left WWE the following year to pursue acting before making a return this year to the delight of fans.

Cathy Kelley made a subtle dig at her WWE exes

From the WWE camp, Cathy Kelley has dated Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream. However, she may not look back at those days with the fondest memories.

This assumption is due to what she tweeted back in 2020, which might be a thinly veiled jab at the men she used to date:

A fan on Twitter asked her, "Cathy, what is the thing that you can't do? (sic)" In response, Kelley tweeted that she couldn't "find an emotionally stable man to date." Fans immediately realized that she might have been talking about the two former NXT stars as well.

The current WWE landscape sees Balor and Kelley working in the same company again. The former is running roughshod over Monday Night RAW alongside his Judgment Day mates, while the latter brings some much-needed energy to WWE's backstage interviews.

