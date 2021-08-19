How long did Freddie Prinze Jr. work as a writer for WWE?

Freddie Prinze Jr. worked on the WWE writing team between 2008 and 2009. He joined the team on July 30th 2008, contributing behind-the-scenes to WWE's weekly television programming and monthly pay-per-views.

Prinze Jr. is known for his time acting in Hollywood, appearing in films such as 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', 'She's All That' and 'Wing Commander', before getting his big break in the Scooby Doo film series.

When joining WWE's creative team, WWE.com issued a press release with quotes from Chris McCumber, who worked for the USA Network:

"Bringing on board an experienced Hollywood writer, actor and producer like Freddie Prinze Jr. will only increase the level of entertainment to millions of viewers and passionate WWE fans every Monday on USA," Chris McCumber said. (h/t WWE.com)

In January 2021, Prinze Jr. was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet and asked why he quit WWE in 2009:

“There was a show called Tough Enough. They tried to bring it back and Stone Cold was a judge. There was a mom that wanted to be a wrestler and she said she was doing it for her kids. Steve Austin said, ‘That’s bulls*t. Do you know how many times I won father of the year?’ He put a big goose egg up. I was watching that show in the writer’s room and I stood up, walked to gorilla, and I gave Vince my two weeks. I said, ‘I’m trying to win father of the year. I can’t work here anymore.’ He said, ‘Talk to me after the show.’ I talked to Stephanie after the show. I let her know. She said, ‘We were about to give you SmackDown. You were going to be the head writer.’ She was disappointed. I was like, ‘You know I love you guys, but I’m a dad. I’m out.’ That was that. I quit and never looked back,” Freddie Prinze Jr. said. (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

I just learned Freddie Prinze Jr. was a writer for WWE. Freddie Prinze Jr worked WWE creative! #mindblown pic.twitter.com/xH142ICE6T — Courtney Massey (@CourtneyMania) March 27, 2016

Did Freddie Prinze Jr. ever appear on WWE TV?

He appeared as a Guest Host on the August 17th 2009 episode of Monday Night RAW. Freddie Prinze Jr. got into an altercation with then-WWE Champion Randy Orton, where Orton assaulted him. The movie star got his revenge later in the night, setting up a Lumberjack Match in the main event to spite 'The Viper'.

Freddie Prinze Jr. also appeared in a bizarre segment in 2010 as WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's doctor. In the end, the segment turned out to be just a dream.

