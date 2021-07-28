How long was Keith Lee NXT champion?

Keith Lee has been a member of the Monday Night RAW roster since the summer of 2020. He unfortunately sustained an injury during his tenure which saw him off our television screens for around five months. Lee made his return on the July 19th 2021 episode of RAW, accepting WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's open challenge.

Before joining the main roster, Lee was an unstoppable force and everyone was basking in his glory on Triple H's black-and-gold brand NXT. He spent two years with the brand after signing for the company in 2018.

How long did Keith Lee reign as NXT champion?

Keith Lee as NXT Champion

At NXT's Great American Bash Night Two in 2020, Keith Lee faced Adam Cole in a winner-takes-all match. Both the NXT North American and NXT Championships were on the line. It was Lee that came out victorious becoming a double-champion, and becoming the NXT Champion for the first time in his career.

Keith Lee's reign officially lasted 44 days. In actualitiy, the reign lasted 52 days. The airing of the show was on tape delay, so it aired the following week after it was filmed, meaning the 44 day reign stands. He held onto the NXT Championship until TakeOver XXX, where he lost to the up-and-coming Karrion Kross.

Keith Lee talked about his NXT Championship win with Newsweek:

"'The moment itself is something that will probably stand the test of time and it's something I'm slowly coming to realize as extremely special. It signifies the beginning of the 'Limitless' era in NXT and I hope it does nothing but promotes growth for this industry, this thing I love, sports entertainment ... professional wrestling." Said Keith Lee. (h/t Newsweek)

It was Lee's one and only NXT Championship reign on NXT, before moving to Monday Night RAW.

Who is the longest reigning NXT Champion ever?

Adam Cole as NXT Champion with The Undisputed Era

One interesting stat about Keith Lee becoming NXT Champion, was it ended the longest reign as NXT Champion for an NXT superstar.

Adam Cole, who was defeated by Lee, reigned NXT Champion for officially 403 days. A monumental reign that resulted in a reign of dominance for the Undisputed Era on NXT.

BASK IN HIS GLORY.



Keith Lee takes down Adam Cole to become NXT's first double champion pic.twitter.com/K8NFAWRrNl — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) July 9, 2020

Keith Lee spoke with Newsweek about Adam Cole:

"I know that sometimes people aren't able to see it because of the antics of Undisputed Era, but if you watch that match there were zero interruptions. That was a pure-blood, hot, spicy competition. And he was in there, man, and you could see it in his eyes. The guy breathes professional wrestling and he's so good." Said Keith Lee (h/t Newsweek)

Check out all the latest WWE superstar interviews every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.

Edited by Greg Bush