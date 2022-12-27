How long have Montez Ford and his wife been married?

Montez Ford continues to amaze fans and peers with his incredible athleticism. Ford’s wife, Bianca Belair, is also a top star in WWE. It would be safe to say that the duo is the new power couple in the company.

The two first met each other in WWE. As Montez Ford recalled during an exclusive interview with ET, it wasn’t him but The EST who made the first move. The Street Profit member’s pickup line wasn’t exactly the smoothest way to kick things off.

The couple got married on June 23, 2018. For those unaware, Bianca Belair is also the stepmother to Ford’s children from a previous relationship. The RAW Women’s Champion wants to start a family of her own with one-half of The Street Profits as well.

It is safe to say that fans are incredibly proud of the things the two are doing in and outside of WWE. Ford continues to show that he is a future WWE Champion with his in-ring skills.

On the other hand, Bianca Belair has built a solid reputation with her classic matches against Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and others.

Montez Ford’s wife wants to beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania as well. The EST of WWE has pinned every member of the Horsewomen except The Queen, who has been on a hiatus from the company since she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash.

Montez Ford’s wife Bianca Belair wins big at a fitness event

For those unaware, Bianca Belair has been highly competitive all her life. The RAW Women’s Champion is one of the fastest and strongest superstars in WWE today.

The EST recently competed in a Fashion and Fitness event organized by WBFF Entertainment. Bianca Belair excelled at the event as she claimed the first spot in the wellness category and second in the fitness category, earning her a pro card.

Ford and Belair will be the subject of an upcoming WWE reality series as well. The unnamed show is currently under production and is expected to premiere on Hulu sometime next year.

