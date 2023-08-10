How long did Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews date before getting engaged? Timeline of relationship explored!

On Wednesday, Rhea Ripley took to her social media and announced her engagement with AEW star Buddy Matthews. Ripley's post since then has gone viral, with members of the WWE Universe congratulating her. The engagement has also led to questions about the couple.

Many wonder how long have the two been dating before they got engaged. They made their relationship official on May 2022. Ripley and Matthews met each other in WWE in 2020, and they quickly fell in love. The couple also rose to the top of their careers from the Stamford-based promotion's developmental system.

Since they began dating, Ripley and Matthews went on to become one of the most loved couples in the world of wrestling. While the pair is highly appreciated by fans, Ripley also received a lot of appreciation for her on-screen pairing with Dominik Mysterio.

In WWE, the Aussie is paired with Dominik, and the duo is part of The Judgment Day. While the faction has done well in recent times, Ripley and Dominik have been able to make a name for themselves as a couple. It will be interesting to see how their story progresses in the coming weeks on Monday Night RAW.

Rhea Ripley sends a message ahead of WWE Payback

Since beating Charlotte Flair to become champion, Rhea Ripley's dominance in the ring is unquestionable. However, in recent times, she has not been able to show the same as Ripley has not defended her title in the last two PLEs. However, based on a recent tweet from her, it seems as if this could change.

On September 2nd, WWE will host their PLE Payback from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ahead of the Premium Live Event, Rhea Ripley sent a message to the WWE Universe. In her tweet, the Aussie mentioned that The Judgment Day ran WWE Payback. Ripley said:

"The Judgment Day runs WWE Payback ⚖️."

While Rhea Ripley's match for the PLE is not announced yet, it is expected that she will face Raquel Rodriguez at Payback. However, considering Lyra Valkyria attacked Ripley on NXT this week, there could be a possibility of WWE planning a feud between the two.

The last time Ripley defended her title in a PLE was at Night of Champions on May 25th, 2023. In what was a dominating match by Ripley, she faced Natalya and beat her in 1 minute and 10 seconds. It will be interesting to see if Ripley will be able to achieve the same kind of dominance at Payback.

