The Undertaker is one of the biggest names in WWE history. His incredible undefeated streak at WrestleMania is probably the most iconic record of all time. He has competed in multiple decades and has been the cornerstone of the company.

Everyone knows that The Phenom has been around for a very long time. But if you're wondering exactly how long he's been competing in a squared circle, we've got you covered.

How long did The Undertaker wrestle in WWE?

He debuted in 1990 and retired in 2020, which means he has wrestled in WWE for 30 years. If we go into detail, the total number of days he has spent in the company as a competitor is 10,959. This feat is something not many people have achieved in the history of pro-wrestling.

Fans might remember that The Deadman also worked in WCW as "Mean Mark" Callous. If we include his WCW career, he has been an active performer for 31 years, having debuted in 1989.

The Undertaker will enter the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022

On February 18, 2022, The Undertaker was confirmed as the first inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022.

The Phenom has achieved almost everything there is in WWE. Over the course of his career, he has held World Championships, Tag Team Championships, The Hardcore Championship, as well as the United States Championship.

He also holds some other iconic records in the promotion. He has the longest undefeated streak in the history of WrestleMania, remaining undefeated for over 21 years. He was also featured in the first-ever Hell in a Cell and Inferno matches.

The person to induct The Deadman into the Hall of Fame hasn't been confirmed yet. Looking at his decorated career, many superstars are fitting for the role.

The Undertaker's on-screen brother, Kane, could be the perfect person for the role. Other important rivals like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Randy Orton could be great for the position as well. But who will it be? We will find out very soon.

