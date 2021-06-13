How long has WALTER held the NXT UK title?

WALTER is the longest-reigning champion in modern WWE. The superstar is one of the most intimidating champions in wrestling now and has held the NXT UK Championship for a long time since he first won it.

His title defenses have seen the results go overwhelmingly in his favor and no one has seemed capable of taking the title from him. WALTER may even go on to post a record for the longest a title has been held in WWE and it could be a record that's never broken.

Let's take a look at his title reign so far.

How many days has WALTER held the NXT UK Championship?

WALTER has held the NXT UK Championship for 797 days at the time of writing this article. His title reign is the second-longest for WWE titles which are currently active. WALTER defeated Pete Dunne to become WWE United Kingdom Champion in April 2019. The title was then renamed NXT United Kingdom Championship in January 2020.

Bruno Sammartino's record of 2803 days with the WWE Championship remains the longest-ever reign with current active titles. It should be noted that when Sammartino held the title, it was known as the WWWF World Heavyweight Championship.

When did WALTER win the NXT UK Championship?

The NXT UK Championship was introduced back in January 2017. However, since then the title has been held by only three men. Tyler Bate won the NXT UK title tournament, becoming the inaugural champion.

125 days later, Pete Dunne defeated Tyler Bate to become the next NXT UK Champion. Dunne was a dominant champion and held the NXT UK title for a long time.

He created a record where he held the NXT UK title for 685 days until he finally came across the path of WALTER. The superstar defeated Dunne on April 5, 2019, to become the champion, and since then has never come close to losing it again despite multiple defenses.

WALTER has defended the title against superstars like Ilja Dragunov and Tommaso Ciampa over the course of his reign. The superstar's persona has taken on an indomitable air.

Redefined violence.

A battle that will be remembered.#UNBESIEGBAR pic.twitter.com/I1ONM4UzLr — 𝙄𝙡𝙟𝙖 𝘿𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙣𝙤𝙫 (@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR) October 30, 2020

The last time WALTER lost in a singles match in WWE was when he lost to Seth Rollins on the main roster on November 8, 2019, but even that defeat was thanks to a disqualification.

For the moment, it does not appear that anyone can defeat WALTER.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in wrestling every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Arjun