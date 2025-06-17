How long will Liv Morgan be out injured for? Potential timeline revealed

Last night on RAW, in what was a shocking turn of events, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan picked up a shoulder injury during her match with Kairi Sane.
In what looked like a routine trip from Sane to Morgan, Liv landed on her shoulder in a very awkward way, yelling out in pain almost immediately. She then proceeded to roll out of the ring, and the referee ended the match.
While some thought this was a way to write her off of television for a few weeks, a recent report from PWInsider has stated that this injury is 100% legitimate and could see Liv Morgan missing up to at least 16 weeks away from the ring. However, the official timeline for her recovery will be determined only after further tests have confirmed a final diagnosis.
R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE
The former Women's World Champion has been one of the standout performers in WWE over the past year, and an injury such as this will seemingly halt her much-deserved momentum for the time being.
Liv Morgan details her previous shoulder injury
This wasn't Liv Morgan's first time injuring her shoulder, as she also suffered a major injury in 2023 after getting hurt by her eventual greatest rival, Rhea Ripley. An injury that would keep her out for six months.
Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Liv Morgan detailed how her initial shoulder surgery revealed a plethora of further injuries, ones that her medical team advised her to fix immediately.
"I opted for the surgery but luckily I did because like I said, MRIs are only 60 percent accurate so when my surgeon opened up my little shoulder, he was like, ‘Well, bicep tear, rotator cuff tear, labral tear’ and so I have all these extra tears and rips in my shoulder that we wouldn’t have known about had I not gotten the surgery so if I chose to just rehab, I wouldn’t have healed properly and we wouldn’t have known why and so I got the surgery. I’ve honestly forgot I’ve had the surgery." [H/T: POST Wrestling]
Having gone through a similar injury in the past, many fans will be hoping that Liv Morgan's time away will not be as long as her previous shoulder injury.