How long will Randy Orton be away from in-ring action? Exploring his status for Clash at the Castle

Randy Orton returned to WWE a few months ago after battling a severe back injury for nearly two years. However, once again, Randy Orton could be out of in-ring action.

At King and Queen of the Ring, Gunther faced Randy Orton in the King of the Ring finals. It is no secret that a match with Gunther is not for the weak, and The Viper got a good taste of what the King General can dish out.

Randy Orton vs. Gunther was so physical that the Legend Killer has once again injured himself, according to Triple H. In a post-King and Queen of the Ring interview, Triple H claimed Orton was banged up and had issues with his knee and back.

"Having seen Randy back here, he’s pretty banged up, both his knee and his back, I think it’s gonna be a moment or two before he is ready to step back into the ring."

While Triple H hasn't mentioned the duration of Orton's hiatus, this injury doesn't seem to be a long-term one. The Viper could be out for a couple of weeks and return at or before Clash at the Castle in Scotland.

Looking at Randy Orton's match at King and Queen of the Ring, it seems like he just needs quality rest more than anything else.

Randy Orton shares his views on the company under Triple H

Triple H taking over from Vince McMahon is arguably the biggest turning point in pro wrestling history. The Game is now in a chair in which everyone thought no one would sit apart from Vince McMahon.

However, since Triple H has taken over, it has been all praise from staff and fans. Orton now joins the list of people who have nothing but great things to say about his new boss.

In an interview with Kayla Braxton ahead of King and Queen of the Ring, Orton was asked about his views on Triple H as the head of creative. Here is what he said:

“With Triple H, it’s the same thing. That’s one of the main things that I see. I’ll be able to do this, and I love doing this, I’ll be able to do it for a very long time because of Triple H. He’s the guy for the job. He just knows the right thing to do, whether it’s in the ring or outside of the ring.”

The next time WWE will broadcast a premium live event will be Clash at the Castle from Glasgow, Scotland, on June 15th.