How long will Rey Mysterio continue to soar through the WWE stratosphere?

When the WWE Universe looks up in the sky, they don't see a bird, a plane or even Superman. They see Rey Mysterio, a man who has been defying gravity and hovering over wrestling rings for 30 years now.

WWE signed Mysterio in 2002, after a successful and trailblazing stint in World Championship Wrestling. During his tenure with WCW, he captivated the imaginations of a wider, global audience. Fans who had never witnessed his brilliance before were glued to their TV sets as this awesome acrobat performed moves they had never seen before.

Mysterio began his career at the age of 14, but had essentially spent his entire life in and around the world of Lucha Libre. The prodigy was trained by his uncle and the man he would earn his name and mask from, Rey Mysterio Sr.

Rey Jr., as he was known at the time, may have had a size disadvantage, but he made up for it with incredible speed, innovative aerial maneuvers and plenty of guile. Eventually, he became the underdog that everyone wanted to root for.

From Mexico to ECW and WCW, he made his name by being the unlikely hero — the David who would always find some way to slay Goliath.

Rey Mysterio's tenure in WWE has made him a household name, and he's destined to be inducted into the Hall of Fame someday

Rey is not only admired by adults, he's also a hero to children. His size, undying courage and the fact that he often wears superhero-inspired garb appeal to professional wrestling's youngest fans.

But in reality, Rey Mysterio transcends age, sex or any other demographic. He's a universal fan favorite and an inspiration to many.

While he's still just 47 years old and looks to still be in amazing shape, one has to wonder how much longer the frequent flyer will continue to soar across the WWE horizon.

While he certainly has nothing to prove in terms of his own career, the former WWE World Champion wanted to stay around long enough to help his son, Dominik, get his career off the ground.

They are now defying gravity together on WWE Monday Night RAW and are considered one of the top tag team tandems on the brand.

It's a special time for Rey, as few performers get the chance to pass the torch to one of their children while they, themselves, are still active, high profile competitors.

There's no hurry for Mysterio to retire anytime soon. However, he has suffered multiple injuries due to his high-octane style. His knees, in particular, have been a chronic problem for the Sports Entertainment Superhero.

It may only be a couple of years down the road, but eventually the man who is arguably known as the greatest masked wrestler of all time will hang up his hood. The guy that has been called a trailblazer in terms of the high-flying style will have his feet firmly planted on the ground.

And the wrestling world will move on... Albeit much better because Rey Mysterio was a part of it.

