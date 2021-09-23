How long is WWE Extreme Rules 2021?

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 is expected to go on for approximately three and a half hours. Almost all the matches on this pay-per-view have a proper build-up, which makes things really exciting.

The event could also have major ramifications for WWE's upcoming pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia - Crown Jewel. Extreme Rules will emanate from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, September 26th. The show will begin at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET.

In the United Kingdom, Extreme Rules would start somewhere around 1 AM, while in India, the event would begin at 5:30 AM on Monday, September 27th.

WWE has been keeping B-level pay-per-views short recently, and Extreme Rules will also follow the same pattern.

Extreme Rules could be a massive event for WWE

Considering AEW's current momentum, WWE is looking to fire on all cylinders.

As mentioned before, the Extreme Rules card has some high-profile matches. While Becky Lynch is set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair, Roman Reigns will collide against 'Demon' Finn Balor in an Extreme Rules match for the Universal title.

On the RAW side of things, Charlotte is going to put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Alexa Bliss. The show will also have a triple threat encounter for the United States title between Damian Priest, Jeff Hardy, and Sheamus.

We might also see Brock Lesnar appearing on the show to confront Roman Reigns if the latter survives against the Demon.

After all, The Beast has been a looming threat for Reigns in the last few weeks, which is why he could send The Tribal Chief a message before their upcoming encounter at Crown Jewel.

