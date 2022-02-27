How many brothers does Brock Lesnar have?

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest mainstream superstars in professional wrestling. Over the last couple of decades, there have been very few performers who could claim to be bigger box-office draws than the Beast Incarnate.

While the world is well-aware of Brock Lesnar's illustrious career, they hardly know anything about his upbringing. The Beast is a very private individual who doesn't talk much about his personal life.

Fans have been inquisitive about Brock's relationship with his fellow siblings. They wonder how the Lesnars' are in real life.

This brings us to the question of how many brothers Brock Lesnar has?

Brock Lesnar has two older brothers named Chad Lesnar and Troy Lesnar. The trio grew up in Webster, South Dakota, alongside their younger sister, Brandi.

In his recent appearance on Pat McAfee's podcast, The Conqueror shared some interesting details on how he used to fight with his brothers during his childhood.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion said that his brothers enjoyed fighting and were often involved in street fights.

"I was fighting as a kid. The local people from Webster, South Dakota will tell you the Lesnar family were fighters," Brock Lesnar said. "I was six years younger than my two older brothers who were getting out of jail on Monday mornings and going to school because of street fights. I grew up with that stigma. We went to street dances, I went there to fight. Then it was girls and have a couple of drinks. My mom said, 'You have to make some money with this stuff.' said Lesnar.

Once he turned 18, Brock decided to show his brothers what kind of fighter he was hiding inside. During one of their usual clashes, the current WWE Champion put one of his brothers through a China cabinet.

In his autobiography, "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival," the WWE Champion mentioned that both Troy and Chad were impressive athletes in their own right. However, unlike him, they chose not to pursue a career in sports.

Brock Lesnar will clash against Roman Reigns in a title unification match at WrestleMania

For the third time in the last seven years, The Beast Incarnate will meet Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania.

On the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, Reigns and Lesnar were involved in a heated contract signing segment. The Tribal Chief was accompanied by some security guards, whose job was to ensure that The Conqueror didn't lay his hands on the Universal Champion.

Unfortunately, the innocent guards were taken to Suplex City by The Conqueror. The WWE Champion didn't stop there and proceeded to hit one of the security personnel with an F5.

