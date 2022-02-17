How many brothers does Randy Orton have?

Randy Orton is one of the most renowned WWE Superstars of all time. A veteran of the industry, Orton is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton Jr.

Over the years, The Viper has publicized his heartwarming relationship with his family. Courtesy of his social media handles, Orton has shared hilarious clips of his wife and sons dropping him with the RKO.

However, it is safe to say that not many of Orton's hardcore fans know much about the rest of his family. Fans have also questioned in regards to Orton's siblings, and with that being said, how many brothers does Orton have?

Orton has two brothers, Nathan Orton and Roderick Orton. As of right now, there aren't enough available details regarding either of Orton's brothers. However, Nathan, born in 1987, is a lot younger than Randy.

Vince Russo recently criticized Randy Orton's potential betrayal of Riddle down the road

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion Of RAW, Vince Russo criticized the potential split angle between Randy Orton and Riddle. Russo stated:

"In one scene, he is saying RKO and not RK-Bro and in the next scene, he is leaving his match to go help Riddle. You see the disconnect there bro? Now if that's where they're going and if that's the story they're trying to tell slowly, he's going to concentrate on his match. He's not going to get involved with what's going on, that's the disconnect right there." - said Vince Russo. [32:51-33:21]

Randy Orton seems to be enjoying the time of his life in WWE while teaming up with Riddle. The pair are known as RK-Bro are former RAW Tag Team Champions and enjoyed an incredible reign at the top of the RAW tag team division.

The duo previously defeated AJ Styles and Omos to win the titles at SummerSlam 2021. Orton and Riddle went on to drop the belts recently to Alpha Academy, Chad Gable and Otis. A rematch between the two teams is set to take place soon.

